Rick A. Schmitt, 48, St. Cloud

April 13, 1970 - November 30, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rick A. Schmitt, 48, of St. Cloud who passed away Friday, November 30. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass on Wednesday. Burial will at a later date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Jordan, MN.

Rick was born on April 13, 1970 to Harold and Adella (Mechtel) Schmitt in New Prague, MN. He enjoyed working as a document shredder for WACOSA. Rick was in his first semester at St. Cloud Technical and Community College studying programming. He deeply enjoyed computer programing, mathematics, anything related to electronics, politics and playing computer games. Rick loved astronomy and anything related to space especially Star Trek and Star Wars. Holidays were very important to Rick because he was able to spend the time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include siblings, Karen (Roger Howell) Wassather of Des Moines, IA, Patricia Benson of Eden Valley, Therese Lehman of Belle Plaine, Ken (Shelly Novak) Schmitt of Eden Valley, Laurie (Dave) Theis of Jordan, and Steve Schmitt of Eden Valley; nieces; nephews; and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ed Schmitt.