Richmond Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend

RICHMOND -- A Richmond woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a steak knife.

According to the criminal complaint 41-year-old Jennifer Heimbuch was supposed to pick the victim up from work, but did not show. He got a ride from his boss and when he got home found Heimbuch sleeping in the bedroom.

He confronted her about not picking him up from work, when he said she started freaking out and throwing things. The victim told police she was drunk and that he grabbed her hands and told her to get out of the bedroom.

Once out, the man sat in front of the door so she could not get back in. Heimbuch began kicking the door, then went to get a knife and started stabbing the door. The man opened the door to tell her to stop, at which time she stabbed him in the back.

Police used a search warrant and found a steak knife with blood on it inside a vanity.