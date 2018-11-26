WAITE PARK -- A Richmond woman is being held in the Stearns County Jail after allegedly pointing a gun at another motorist Sunday morning.

Waite Park Police say the incident originated on Highway 23 in Rockville around 11:30 a.m. when a driving complaint was called in. An SUV was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed and was passing cars on the left shoulder.

Another driver followed the SUV into Waite Park in an effort to get the license plate number. When the suspect pulled into the Crafts Direct parking lot, the victim says the driver got out and pointed a handgun at them. The victims left the scene and called 911.

Police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Janene Willner .

After the incident in the parking lot, police say Willner went into the store and also called 911. Officers were waiting when she went back out to her SUV. Police say they recovered an uncased handgun inside the vehicle.

Willner was arrested at the scene and is expected to be charged with 2nd-degree assault and making terroristic threats.