Richmond man Hurt in Rollover on County Road 43

RICHMOND -- A Richmond man was hurt in a distracted driving crash at County Road 43 and 217th Street near Richmond Tuesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says around 2:30 a.m. Twenty-six-year-old Raymundo Villavieencio-Quijas was driving on 43 when he "became distracted by his phone," went into the ditch and rolled his vehicle several times. Authorities say he went to a nearby home to call for help.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies cited him for driving after suspension, texting and driving, and careless driving.