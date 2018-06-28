Richard S. Depa, 81, Cold Spring, and formerly of Chicago, IL

September 25, 1936 - June 28, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at St. James Catholic Church in Jacob’s Prairie for Richard S. Depa, age 81, of Cold Spring, and formerly of Chicago, IL, who passed on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Reverend Cletus Connors, OSB, will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be held at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Church.