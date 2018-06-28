Richard S. Depa, 81, Cold Spring, and formerly of Chicago, IL
September 25, 1936 - June 28, 2018
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at St. James Catholic Church in Jacob’s Prairie for Richard S. Depa, age 81, of Cold Spring, and formerly of Chicago, IL, who passed on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Reverend Cletus Connors, OSB, will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be held at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Church.
Richard was born on September 25, 1936 to Stanley and Anne (Mika) Depa in Chicago, Illinois. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957 as a communications repair specialist. He was employed most of his life with Western Union Teletype.
Richard enjoyed reading, fishing and treasure hunting.
Richard is survived by his children, Richard (Hennie) Depa, of Chicago, IL, Scott (Lynn) Depa, of Upsala, John (Laurie) Depa, of Sauk Rapids, Joe (Georgia) Depa, of St. Cloud and Michelle (Matt) Stromske, of Oshkosh, WI; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.