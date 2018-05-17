Richard P. (Dick/Sam) Trebtoske, 91, St. Cloud

September 2, 1926 - May 16, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Richard P. (Dick/Sam) Trebtoske, age 91, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at the St. Cloud V.A. Hospital. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial with full military honors will take place at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday (TODAY) and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The V.F.W. Post #428 ritual will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Richard P. Trebtoske, was born September 2, 1926 in St. Cloud, to Michael and Nellie (Kamrowski) Trebstoke. He married Loretta Marie Condon on October 22, 1949 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud.

He was a veteran of World II serving as a U.S. Merchant Marine, U.S. Navy Mediterranean Middle East War Zone Bar-combat bar Atlantic War Zone Bar- World War II. He received the Victory Medal from the U.S. Navy. He served on Liberty ships in U.S. Merchant Marine in the U.S. Navy. He went to Electrician’s Mate School “Class A”. He also, served on U.S.S. North Carolina (Battle Ship) BB55, U.S.S. Philippine Sea (Air Craft Carrier) CV47. He was honorably discharged from The U. S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy, serving from November 3, 1944 until November 5, 1946.

Richard completed General Electric Course from “The William Hood Dunwoody Industrial Institute from April, 1947 to November 19, 1948 in Minneapolis.

He attended Kindergarten at Franklin Elementary School in St. Cloud, from September 8, 1931 to September 1932, Grades 1-8 at St. John’s Cantus Elementary School, St. Cloud, Grade 9 at Central Jr. High School, St. Cloud and Grades 10-12 at Technical High School, St. Cloud.

He worked at Northern State Power Company 35 years From January 10, 1949 to January 31, 1984. He worked as a Lineman and Lineman-In-Charge. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers “Local Union 160 Minneapolis. He was also, a life member of St. Cloud V.F.W. Granite Post #428. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #622 St. Cloud and a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

He is survived by his children, Pat Schmitz of St. Cloud, Jan (Steve) Fuller of Minnetonka, Richard (Dana) of Elk River, Michael (Maggie) of Maple Grove; grandchildren, Stacy (Ben) Jansky, Scott Schmitz, Shannon (Colin) Anderson, Alex Fuller, Ema Trebtoske, and Cole Trebtoske; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Loretta in 2011; granddaughter, Michaela; son-in-law, Rick Schmitz; and brother Michael.