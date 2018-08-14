Richard L. Haeg, 84, Collegeville

December 30, 1933 - August 14, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 20, 2018 at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville for Richard L. Haeg, age 84 of Collegeville, who passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Reverend Cyril Gorman, OSB and Reverend Roman Paur, OSB will con-celebrate. Burial will take place in the St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery, Collegeville.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at St. John the Baptist Parish Center in Collegeville and one hour prior to services on Monday at the Abbey Church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the parish center.

Richard was born on December 30, 1933 in Granite Ledge Township, Benton County, Minnesota to Ted and Letta (Judd) Haeg. He served in the US Army from 1954-1956. Richard graduated from Saint John’s University with a degree in art and later obtained a Master’s in Art Education from Saint Cloud State University. He married Eileen Leidenfrost on August 27, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. He taught at Cathedral High School in St. Cloud for 31 years. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish and also an oblate of the Order of St. Benedict.

Richard was an artist of multiple media who specialized in stained glass. He was a craftsman in woodworking and furniture restoration. He also was an avid gardener and enjoyed reading and playing cards. He was a gentleman farmer and Renaissance man.

Richard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eileen; children, Gregory (Megan McNair) of Collegeville, Daniel of Collegeville, Benedict (Claire) of Sauk Centre, Christopher of Collegeville, Timothy (Kelly) of Collegeville; 11 grandchildren, Graham and Ian Schwartz, Stephanie and Nicholas Haeg, Madeline, Johanna and Thomas Haeg, Cecilia, Carl, Vivian and Francis McNair; and siblings, Howard (Betty) of Columbia Heights, Jerome of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Monica (Richard) Weinmann of Blaine.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Marietta Schwartz in 2017; brothers, Edward and John Haeg; sisters-in-law, Jane (Edward) and Rose (Jerome).

A heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.