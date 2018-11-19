Richard John Sprouse, Jr., 61, Sauk Rapids

March 15, 1957 - November 17, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Richard Sprouse, age 61, of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday after a lengthy illness. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday. There will be a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Richard was born March 15, 1957 in Altoona, PA to Richard, Sr. and Catherine (Giblock) Sprouse. He married Kristine Arndt on October 25, 1980 in New Ulm. The couple have lived in Sauk Rapids since 1994. Richard was a Public Information Officer for the DNR for over 18 years, retiring in 2016. He honorably served his country in the Army from 1975-1980. Richard was an active man who enjoyed running, lifting weights, biking, reading, football and listening to music. He was a wonderful husband and father, always putting his family first. We will miss his humor, kindness, selflessness and support.

Survivors include his wife, Kristine of Sauk Rapids; son, Mark (Sara) of Lakeville and daughter, Gina Sprouse of Fargo, ND. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.