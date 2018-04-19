Richard J. “Rick” Hennek, 67, St. Cloud

June 10, 1950 - April 18, 2018

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Richard J. “Rick” Hennek, age 67, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at his home. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial of the urn, with full military honors, will be held at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Rick was born on June 10, 1950 to Roman and Helen (Morgel) Hennek in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up on Pelican Lake in St. Anna and graduated from Holdingford High School in 1968. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Navy and Honorably Served his country from 1968 until 1970. Rick worked in environmental services at the St. Cloud Children’s Home for many years. For the past 30 years, he has resided with his significant other, Anna Kostreba, in St. Cloud. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Rick was a loving father and spouse, who loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed reading and watching movies, especially reading biographies and watching John Wayne Westerns. One of his favorite activities was going for long car rides with his family to St. Anna and revisiting his childhood hangouts. Rick also enjoyed going fishing and making model ships.

He is survived by his mother, Helen Hennek, of Brooklyn Park; significant other, Anna Kostreba, of St. Cloud; daughter, Emily (Jeff Heitzman) Hennek, of St. Joseph; siblings, Terri (Roy) Peterson, of Andover, Jean (Chris) Viger, of Mora, Rachael Hennek, of Brooklyn Park, Bev (Mikey) Temple, of Minneapolis, Cindy Carlson, of Fridley, and Michael, of Brooklyn Park and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rick is preceded in death by his father, Roman and infant daughter, Sarah.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital and St. Cloud EMS Services for their compassionate care of Richard.