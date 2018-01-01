Richard Helmin, 89, Sauk Rapids

November 14, 1928 - December 28, 2017

Richard Helmin, 89, of Sauk Rapids, died Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer and Rev. Virgil Helmin will Concelebrate. Military Honors will be provided by the Foley American Legion, Post 298. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM, Monday, January 1, 2018 at Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 5:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church Tuesday. Entombment will be in Assumption Mausoleum, St. Cloud. Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare's Monastery in Sauk Rapids.

Richard Helmin was born November 14, 1928 in Benton County to Casmir and Martha (Semrau) Helmin. He married Verla Montag on September 28, 1954 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Richard served in the US Army during the Korean War from February 1951 to February 1953. He was a member of the Foley American Legion, Post 298. Richard owned and operated Helmin Trucking for 46 years, where he hauled milk to the Gilman Creamery and feed for Heims Milling. In May of 2000 he worked for A.B.C. Minneapolis in Dayton, Minnesota where he drove a gas truck. Richard was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister for many years and also served the Community Meal.