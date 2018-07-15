Richard “Dick” Schroeder, 68, Long Prairie

August 23, 1949 - July 12, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM, Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie for Richard “Dick” Schroeder, age 68, of Long Prairie who passed away Thursday at CentraCare Health Systems- Long Prairie. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call from 4-7PM on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home - Stein Chapel, Long Prairie and also one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.

Dick was born on August 23, 1949 in Browerville, MN to Adolph and Elizabeth “Betty” Schroeder. Dick was united in marriage to JoAnn Robinson on July 6, 1996 at the Jerry Ardolf home on Lake Charlotte, Long Prairie, MN. Dick was in the Air Force from July 1971 to July 1975. He served in Germany, So. Vietnam and Texas. He worked driving semi-truck for years and after semi-retirement, he was employed with Oak Ridge homes. Dick enjoyed the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and the Minnesota Wild. He could give any statistic for any sports team. Dick’s favorite past time was spending time with his children and grand-children. Dick was a member of St. Mary’s Church, a life member of the VFW Post #1140 and the American Legion.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents.