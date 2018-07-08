Richard “Dick” Mills, 83, Waite Park

December 28, 1934 - July 5, 2018

Services celebrating the life of Richard “Dick” Mills, age 83 of Waite Park, will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 10th at the First United Methodist Church in Sartell, burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Dick died Thursday at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring. There will be a time for friends to gather from 4-7:00 PM Monday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud and again after 10:00 AM Tuesday at the church in Sartell.

Dick was born December 28, 1934 in Cedar Mills Township (rural Cosmos) to Frank Jr. and Corrine (Carrigan) Mills. He entered the U.S. Army in 1955, serving until 1957. He married Janice Schueler on February 25, 1956 in Hutchinson. He attended the Mankato Business School. The couple moved to St. Cloud in 1960 where Dick sold insurance for State Farm. He worked as a salesman for Cold Spring Brewery from 1963-1965 then he became the Northern Minnesota District Sales Manager for the G. Heileman Brewing Company in Lacrosse WI from 1965 – 1985. He worked for Bernick’s Beverage from 1985 until he retired in 1995. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Dick enjoyed spending time with his family and going to the farm. He was a former member of the Benton County Snowmobile Club and the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association.