Richard “Dick” Claude Davidson, 90, Princeton

July 6, 1928 - January 19, 2019

Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at 11 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, for Richard “Dick” C. Davidson. Dick passed away on Saturday, January 19. Services will be officiated by Pastor Paul Brown. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 22 from 5-7 PM and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, both at the church. Burial will be at St. Francis River Cemetery, Foley.

Richard Claude Davidson, 90, was born in Sherwood, ND, on July 6, 1928, to Claude and Vera (Burke) Davidson. The family moved to Thief River Falls, MN, when Dick was eight. Dick graduated from Thief River Falls High School, joined the National Guard and was deployed to Korea. He was injured and received a Purple Heart. Dick attended Concordia College, Moorhead, when he “played for Jake.” Dick taught in Robbinsdale, District #281, for 30 years. He was a member of the Northside Y’s Men where he ran Christmas tree lots and gathered funds for kids to go to camp. He was a tremendous P.E. teacher who taught girls it was okay to be athletic. He also was a “hobby farmer.” He adopted Princeton as his new hometown. Dick has been a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for 42 years. He assisted with many youth and other activities. Dick was more than a grandfather as he played a very active role in raising his grandson, Connor.

Dick will be deeply missed and is survived by his wife of 42 years, Audrey; children, Rick, Kristin, and Kellie Davidson; grandsons, Travis (Tina) and Connor Davidson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marlow, Wallace, and a brother in childhood; his niece, Darcee; and nephews, Dwight and Dorian Davidson.