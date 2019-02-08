Richard A. Olmscheid, 76, Paynesville

April 17, 1942 - February 2, 2019

Richard Anthony Olmscheid, age 76, of Paynesville, MN passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be on April 26, at 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Inurnment will be in St. Louis Parish Cemetery Mausoleum in Paynesville. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville and also one hour prior to the services on Friday, April 26.

Rich was born and raised on a farm near St. Martin, MN and graduated from Melrose High School. He married Kathy (Stang) on Aug. 12, 1967. He served in the National Guard, moved to the Twin Cities, where he worked at Sears for 13 years. In 1979 he purchased the Electric Motor Center in Paynesville, MN.

Rich enjoyed spend ing time with his grandchildren, loved fishing, hunting, traveling, playing cards and restoring his Corvair.

Rich was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, (Stang) son, Lee (Melissa) and daughter, Tanya (Ken) Casperson; grandchildren Nico, Megan, Davis and Keira; sister Joyce (Virg) Meyer and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents Alois and Sophie (Brix) Olmscheid and brother, Don.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on April 26, at 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Inurnment will be in St. Louis Parish Cemetery Mausoleum in Paynesville. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville and also one hour prior to the services on Friday, April 26.