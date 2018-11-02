Rice Woman Hurt in Rear-end Crash With Grain Truck

RICE -- A Rice woman was hurt when the Jeep she was driving rear-ended a grain truck.

The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. Friday on Highway 10 near 85th Street in Rice.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Melissa Petranek was heading south on Highway 10 when she rear-ended a grain truck.

She was taken to St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 74-year-old Bernard Geise of Bowlus, was not hurt.