Rice Woman Hurt in Rear-end Crash With Grain Truck
RICE -- A Rice woman was hurt when the Jeep she was driving rear-ended a grain truck.
The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. Friday on Highway 10 near 85th Street in Rice.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Melissa Petranek was heading south on Highway 10 when she rear-ended a grain truck.
She was taken to St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck, 74-year-old Bernard Geise of Bowlus, was not hurt.