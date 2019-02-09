Rice Woman Hurt in Car Versus Bus Crash

MELROSE -- A Rice woman was hurt in a car versus school bus crash in Stearns County.

The incident happened on Interstate 94 near Melrose just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a school bus was going east on Interstate 94 near the Highway 4 exit. It merged from the right lane to the left lane and sideswiped a car that was also going east in the left lane. The car lost control and rolled into the median.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Kathryn Kubat of Rice, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The bus driver, 61-year-old Chrystel Lange of Alberta, and the 12 passengers were not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: car versus bus crash, Melrose, rice, Stearns County
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top