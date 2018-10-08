Rice Woman Dies in ATV Crash

LITTLE FALLS -- A Rice woman is dead and a man from Royalton was arrested after a fatal ATV crash Saturday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office got a call Saturday night around 8:15 p.m. for an ATV accident on the Soo-Line Trail in Pierz Township east of Genola. Sheriff's officials say a side-by-side ATV driven by 45-year-old Eric Scholl was heading west when it rolled after crossing the intersection at 280th Avenue.

The passenger, 37-year-old Karla Scheel was ejected and became trapped underneath the machine. She died at the scene.

Scholl was taken into custody and is being held in the Morrison County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the Scheel family with expenses