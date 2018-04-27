Rice To Hold Annual Clean-Up Day

RICE -- Residents in the city of Rice can dispose of some unwanted materials tomorrow Saturday.

The city is holding their annual Clean Up Day from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for residents in Rice, Graham, Langola and Watab Townships.

Items such as air conditioners, dishwashers, dryers, electronics, truck and tractor tires can be disposed of for $5.00, $2.00 for vehicle tires and items like chairs, batteries and box springs are free.

Items not accepted are chemicals, paints, fluorescent bulbs or hazardous waste.