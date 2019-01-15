Rice Mayor Submits Resignation Following DUI Arrest

RICE -- The new mayor of Rice has submitted his letter of resignation following his arrest last week on suspicion of DUI.

City Clerk Julie Fandel says the council will look to approve Erik Bonde's resignation during Wednesday night's special city council meeting.

The 46-year-old is facing DUI and open bottle charges after police say he was waiting to take kids in a school bus.

Police say they first learned Bonde had a suspended license and told him he couldn't drive. Hours later police learned he drove a van-sized school bus to Rice Elementary School, where police say they notice signs that Bonde was intoxicated and there was an open bottle in the van.

There were no children on the bus when Bonde was driving it.

Bonde was voted as mayor during the November election.