Rice Man Killed After Motorcycle Collided With Deer

GENOLA -- A Rice man has died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 6:00 a.m. Sunday on Partridge Road southeast of Genola.

Fifty-three-year-old Jay Saldana was going west when he tried to avoid a deer. Saldana and his passenger, 52-year-old Kim Gross of St. Cloud, were both thrown from the bike.

Saldana was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

Gross was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. She is listed in serious condition.