Rice Fills Mayor Vacancy, Will Appoint New Council Member

RICE -- After accepting the resignation of one mayor last week , the Rice City Council approved the appointment of a new one Tuesday night, Brian Skroch.

He'll take the oath of office at their next meeting in February.

Skroch says he's excited for his new role and confident in the council.

"I feel good, I think the city will be in good hands, we have a good council, and I'm looking forward to serving the community as mayor."

His appointment as mayor leaves a hole on the council, which will be filled by another appointment. The city is taking letters of interest from residents of Rice. The letters need to be to city hall by 4:00 p.m. on February 14th. The new council member will be seated in March.

Forty-seven-year-old Erik Bonde , who won the mayoral election in November, is facing DUI and open bottle charges after police say he was waiting to take kids in a school bus. There were no children on the bus when Bonde was driving it.