Rice Elementary Walk For Friends, Family Battling Cancer [VIDEO]

RICE -- Purple pride is out in full force Friday at Rice Elementary to support friends and family who are fighting or lost their battle with cancer.

The annual Walk for Life event has been a tradition for the last decade at the school. Organizers Nancy Davis and Kelsey Bean say this year has an even more personal meaning.

"This year we are celebrating our media secretary who has been battling cancer and she just got some really good news. So the kids are really excited to celebrate with here today."

Throughout the day students and staff will be walking to show their support. Davis says this year they've teamed up with the Benton County Relay for Life.

"They said they wanted to move where the relay for life event is being held and see if they could reach some different people. So they called us and asked if we wanted to team up and we said yes."

Along with the walk there will be music, activities to do and food and drinks to buy to help reach their $10,000 goal for the American Cancer Society.