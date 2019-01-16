Rice Council Accepts Mayors Resignation, Can Appoint Next Mayor

RICE -- The Rice City Council has officially accepted Erik Bonde's resignation as mayor.

The council unanimously approved the resignation during a special city council meeting Wednesday night.

Bonde submitted his resignation Friday following his arrest on suspicion of DUI. He was sworn in as mayor on January 7th.

City Attorney Troy Gilchrist says because Bonde resigned days after beginning his two-year term, state law says there is no need for a special election and the council can appoint a new mayor.

Gilchrist says the council can either appoint one of the current council members as mayor -- at which time a special election may need to happen base on the council members remaining term -- or they could appoint a new candidate or take applications for the position.

Council members Brian Skroch , Chris Scheel and Paula Kampa did express interest in the position.

After a short discussion the council voted to table to topic until Tuesday's meeting.

Until the position is filled council member Skroch will fill in as acting mayor.

Benton County Jail booking photo