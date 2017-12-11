Reverend Leo Leisen, 88, St. Cloud

December 9, 1928 - December 8, 2017



Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 13, at 11:00 A.M. at the Cathedral of St. Mary, St. Cloud for Reverend Leo Leisen, age 88 of St. Cloud, who died on Friday, December 8, at St. Benedict Senior Community. The Most Reverend Donald Kettler will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 12 between 4:00-8:00 P.M. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, and on Wednesday, December 13 after 9:00 A.M. at the Cathedral of St. Mary in St. Cloud. There will be a Vigil Service on Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. at St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Reverend Leo Othmar Leisen was born on December 9, 1928, in St. Cloud, MN. He was the son of Othmar and Cecelia (Moser) Leisen. Father Leisen attended St. Mary’s Grade School. He received his seminary training at the Pontifical College Josephinum, Worthington, OH; St. Lawrence Seminary, Mount Calvary, WI, and St. John’s Seminary, Collegeville, MN.

Father Leisen was ordained on May 1, 1954 at the Cathedral of St. Mary by the Most Reverend Peter W. Bartholome. Father Leisen served in the following assignments: assistant pastor, Assumption Church, Morris, July 1954-October 1957; administrator Holy Family Church, Belle Prairie, October 1957-July 1958; pastor of Christ the King Church, Cambridge, July 1958-June 1970; pastor St. Mary of the Presentation Church, Breckenridge, June 1970-July1980; pastor Assumption Church, Eden Valley, July 1980-August 1992; administrator St. Peter’s Church, Eden Valley, 1984-1985 and 1990-1992; pastor St. Ann’s Church, Brandon, August 1992-July 1993; pastor St. Agnes Church, Roscoe and St. Margaret’s Church, Lake Henry, July 1993-June 2007; pastor of St. Michael’s Church, Spring Hill, June 1996-June 2007.

Father Leisen also served as a member of the Diocesan Ecumenical Commission and as procurator and advocate of the Diocesan Tribunal. Father Leisen is survived by his brothers Father Richard, Sauk Rapids and Donald (Rose), Maple Grove, and his sister Mary Leisen, St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents.