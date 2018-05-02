Revamp of Sexual Harassment Rules Stalls in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A proposed major revamping of Minnesota's sexual harassment law has stalled in the state Senate.

This week the full House voted in favor of the change. The bill would eliminate a requirement that someone's words or actions must be ``severe or pervasive'' to

constitute sexual harassment.

But sponsor Republican Sen. Karin Housley said Wednesday the Senate is unlikely

to go along with the proposed law change this year.

Housley says business leaders, local governments and education groups have raised concerns about the measure. She says the bill is still sitting in committee and probably won't be taken up until next year.