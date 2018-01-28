Reuben David Becker, 97

September 5, 1920 - January 27, 2018

Reuben David Becker was called to his heavenly home on Saturday at 12:45 AM, Janurary 27th, 2018.

His Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Country Manor Chapel located at 520 1st St NE Sartell, MN. Review will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the chapel. Fellowship with lunch, will be following the service. Burial will be in the Benson City Cemetery in Benson, Minnesota at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Reuben David Becker was born on September 5, 1920 in Malmo, MN to Rev. David and Frida (Liljeholm) Becker. He joined his twelve year old half sister, Vivian. Having a pastor for a father meant many moves over his lifetime. During the year of 1923 the family moved to Benson, MN, where Reuben started school. Two other sisters, Blanche and Evangeline, were added to the family before moving to the Village of Lamson in 1927 (Dassel MN). While living here he dedicated his life to the Lord at a children’s meeting. He was confirmed by his father the Pastor. He was baptized as an adult at the same time that his two teenage daughters were baptized.

Reuben graduated from eighth grade before the family moved to Detroit Lakes MN (lived in Lake Eunice). He graduated from Detroit Lakes High School and started employment at the Shoreham Resort for one year. He then moved to Benson, Minnesota and worked at Barduson Electric until he was drafted into the service, had his training in the United States Air Force and eventually obtained level of Master Sergeant.

Life was changed for Reuben on August 14, 1942 as he began his service at Fort Snelling MN. Time was spent in training at places such as Shepherd Field TX, Santa Monica CA, Army Air Corp Ferrying Command in Memphis TN. It was in the fall of 1943 when Reuben found a new home in Misamari, India. He spent the next twenty five months as an aircraft mechanic, flying the HUMP into China and Burma. The Lord answered prayers for his safe return. He was discharged from Camp McCoy, WI on November 14, 1945. He returned to Benson MN and his employment with Barduson Electric. He started employment with the Benson Post Office in 1958. He worked there until retiring in 1982.

Reuben was drawn into the company of several church youth that included Elaine Nelson. They were married on May 15, 1949. The Lord granted Reuben and Elaine more than 68 years of marriage. They were members of the Evangelical Free Church. Reuben served the Lord in several areas, such as Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon, Financial Secretary, and Chairman of the Church. They lived in Benson for 50 years while raising their three children, Marcia, Faye & Brent. After the three children left home and had families of their own, Reuben and Elaine moved to the Village Cooperative, a senior retirement center, in Hutchinson MN in 1995. Reuben came back to his roots at the Lamson Evangelical Free Church where he was a member and active in the church work for 15 years while living in Hutchinson. Reuben and Elaine moved to the Country Manor in Sartell, MN in January 2011 and were living there until Reuben was moved to Good Shepard memory care. He lived there until the time of his being called home to Heaven.

Reuben’s hobbies were fishing, hunting and traveling. Reuben and Elaine were blessed by visiting several foreign countries in Europe, Scandinavia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji Islands, Hawaii, Taiwan, Okinawa, Cayman Islands, & Japan. Reuben’s sister Blanche, lived in Japan, serving as a Missionary (having daughters working for Northwest Airlines made trips possible).

Reuben is survived by his wife, Elaine, daughters Marcia (Arlynn) Lawrenz, Faye Johnson, son Brent (Carlene) Becker, grandchildren Nikki (Steve) Horvath, Trevor (Michelle) Lawrenz, Chanda Vogt, Margot (Paul) Johnson, & Brody (Shannon) Becker. Also great grandchildren Michaela (Brandon), Kylie, Tyler, Dominick, Mia, Kylie, MacKenzie, Jeffrey and Gillian, Matthew, Andrew and great great grandson Isaiah.

Reuben was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Vivian Moline, Evangeline Becker and Blanche Ford, brothers-in-law Paul Moline and Einar Ford.

Reuben’s family would like to especially thank the staff at St. Croix hospice and Good Shepard for their compassionate care for Reuben over the past years.

The obituary and memories can be found online at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.