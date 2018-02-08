Representative O’Driscoll Previews the Legislative Session [AUDIO]

State Representative Tim O'Driscoll from Sartell joined me on WJON today. We talked about the upcoming legislative session which begins on Tuesday. Tim discussed bonding plans he will be looking for as part the state's bonding proposal, and budget concerns. He also weighed in on the top Governor candidates. Listen to the conversation below.

Tim O'Driscoll is a regular guest on my show and makes regular appearances on WJON's Stump the Panel Thursdays from 9:10-10.