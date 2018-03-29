Report: State Job Vacancies Climb to 114,000

ST. PAUL -- There were nearly 114,000 vacant jobs in the state in the fourth quarter of last year, according to a report by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. That's up 16 percent from the same period in 2016.

The seven-county Twin Cities Metro area had 60 percent of those openings.

The occupations with the most job vacancies were retail salespeople, personal care aides, and the restaurant industry.