Report: St. Cloud Police Calls Down So Far in 2018 [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- The first half of the year was a bit quieter for the St. Cloud police department, compared to the previous year.

According to their online report, the St. Cloud police department responded to a total of 29,881 calls for service in the first six months of 2018. That's 574 fewer calls for service for the same period in 2017.

The types of crimes that are down so far this year include: thefts going from 536 in 2017 to 452 this year, stolen vehicles going from 112 in 2017 to 34 this year, assaults going from 182 in 2017 to 140 this year, burglaries going from 134 in 2017 to 105 this year, and sexual assaults going from 57 in 2017 to 53 this year.

Some of the areas where calls have gone up include: traffic stops going from 9,013 in 2017 to 9,200 this year, thefts from vehicles going from 94 in 2017 to 130 this year, gunshots fired/heard going from 23 in 2017 to 40 this year, and robberies going from 14 in 2017 to 18 this year.