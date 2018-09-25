Report: Some Overcharged Due to Troubled Licensing System

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A new state report says some drivers in Minnesota were overcharged for vehicle licensing transactions because of the troubled licensing and registration system.

The review released Tuesday by the Legislative Auditor says its investigators found ``significant inaccuracies'' in some transactions through the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System known as MNLARS, including those for newly registered passenger vehicles and heavy non-passenger vehicles.

The report indicates some owners of similar vehicles were charged different tax amounts.