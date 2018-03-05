Report Ranks Minnesota #1 State for Women
UNDATED -- If you're a woman living here in Minnesota you couldn't be in a better place in the country. That's according to a new report from the website walletHub. They rank Minnesota as the #1 Best State for Women.
Minnesota was just ahead of Massachusetts, Vermont, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
The report ranked Minnesota high for median earnings for female workers, the lowest unemployment rate for women, the lowest percentage of women in poverty, the highest graduation rate for girls, and life expectancy.