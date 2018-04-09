Report: Minnesota Has 5th Highest Tax Burden

UNDATED -- Minnesota has the fifth highest tax burden in the country. That's according to a new report from the website WalletHub.

New York tops the list, followed by Hawaii, Maine, Vermont and then Minnesota.

According to the report, Minnesota's total tax burden is 10.37 percent, our property tax burden is 3%, our individual income tax burden is 3.7%, and our total sales and excise tax burden is 3.67%.

As for our surrounding states, Iowa is ranked #14, Wisconsin is #16, North Dakota is #22 and South Dakota is #44.