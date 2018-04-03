ST. CLOUD -- When Electrolux closes its plant in St. Cloud at the end of next year the ripple effect will have a significant impact on the tri-county area.

The total impact of the facility closure is estimated at a loss of 1,800 jobs in the central Minnesota region, and $102.6 million in labor income. That's according to an Emergency Economic Impact Analysis by the School of Public Affairs Research Institute at St. Cloud State University.

Electrolux announced the closing of the St. Cloud facility that makes freezers in January.

The plant employs 860 workers. The analysis shows that the loss of those 860 jobs means those workers will have less disposable income to spend at businesses in the community. In addition, other jobs will be lost because Electrolux will no longer need goods and services from wholesalers and trucking companies.

School of Public Affairs Dean King Banaian will present the findings to the St. Cloud Economic Development Authority Tuesday afternoon. He'll be on the WJON News @ Noon Show Wednesday at 12:40 p.m.