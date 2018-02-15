Report: Alexandria’s J.C. Penney Store to Close

ALEXANDRIA -- The J.C. Penney department store in Alexandria will be closing later this year. That's according to a report from CNBC . The Alexandria store is one of eight J.C. Penney's stores that will be closing in 2018. The closure is expected to happen in May.

That's on top of the nearly 140 stores that the company closed in 2017 , including eight in Minnesota.

The chain's stores in St. Cloud, Willmar, Mankato, and Rochester will remain open. So will the nine stores in the Twin ­Cities metro area.