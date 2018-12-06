Repeat DWI Offender Arrested in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- A Red Lake man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence.

Big Lake Police say they received a call Saturday, saying a man was heading east on Highway 10 through Becker drinking from a can of beer.

Officers were able to find the suspect's vehicle and pulled him over. The driver was identified as 43-year-old Justin Smith .

Police say when they approached the vehicle they noticed a strong smell of alcohol, and that Smith was showing characteristics consistent with intoxication. Authorities also saw an open beer can in the center console.

Smith was arrested and taken to the Sherburne County Jail. A breath test at the jail showed Smith's blood alcohol content was 2 1/2 times the legal limit.

Police say Smith has a history of DWI arrests including in 2000, 2003, 2007 and 2009.

Smith is awaiting formal charges of felony driving while impaired, and gross misdemeanor driving cancelled to inimical to public safety.