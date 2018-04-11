Renee F. Helmin, 80, Rice

June 5, 1937 - April 10, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 16, 2018 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Renee F. Helmin, age 80, who passed away Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Christian Women will pray at 6:00 p.m., followed by parish prayers at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Renee was born June 5, 1937 in Little Falls to Joseph, Sr. & Eleanor (Kasella) Gottwalt. She married Aloysius “Al” Helmin on July 13, 1959 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. They lived on the Iron Range prior moving to Rice in 2004. Renee was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Immaculate Conception Christian Women. She was a loving, spunky, talkative woman who never met anyone that wasn’t a friend at the end of the conversation. Renee loved life and had a strong faith. She enjoyed trips to the casino, crocheting, visiting and taking care of her family. Renee always wanted her guests to feel welcome; she was the best cook and enjoyed baking homemade goodies for family and friends. She was the world’s best Mom and Grandma who was very involved with her grandchildren. Renee was always accepting and never passed judgement. She was a 40-year-old in an 80-year-old body.

Survivors include her son and daughters, Greg of Rice, Pamela (Paul) Boswell of Grand Rapids, Paulette (Paul) Bailey of Apple Valley, Karla (Joe) Lewis of Arpin, WI, and Suzanne (Gary) Boettner of Alexandria; sisters and brothers, Mary (James) Schlangen, John (Carol Ann) Gottwalt, Patricia (Willard) Petron, Judy Chmielewski, Joyce (Dennis) Petron, Jim (Kathryn) Gottwalt, Anne (Daniel) Klinkhammer, and Gene (Cindy) Gottwalt; sister-in-law, Carol Gottwalt; grandchildren, Mitchell, Brett, Austin, Kristina, Adam, Andrew, Dominic, Justin, Jake, Brittany, Courtney, Paul, Isaac and Samuel; seven great grandchildren and twins on the way. Renee was preceded in death by her husband, Aloysius “Al”; son, Curtis; parents; and brother, Joe Gottwalt.