Renee D. Steffes, 90, Sartell

June 2, 1928 - January 24, 2019

Funeral Services celebrating the life of Renee D. Steffes, age 90, of Sartell, will be held on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Country Manor Campus Chapel in Sartell. Renee passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the Country Manor Campus. Reverend Jeb Reiter will officiate. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the Country Manor Campus Chapel in Sartell.

Renee was born on June 2, 1928 to Leslie and Helen (Johnson) Varner in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Renee was a 1945 graduate of the St. Cloud Technical High School. She was united in marriage to Louis E. Steffes on February 4, 1946 in St. Cloud. She worked as a homemaker, raising her three sons and then later worked for the St. Cloud School District #742, retiring in 1992. After retirement, she volunteered for many years for R.S.V.P. Renee was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Unit #428 Auxillary, and the St. Cloud VFW #428 Auxillary. Renee was also a proud Gold Star Mother. Renee was a loving mother, grandma and great-grandma, who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Jack (Ruth), of Sartell; grandchildren, Kim (August) Christensen, Kristi (Donny) O’Connor, Heather, Derek and Scott; five great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Kathy, of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Renee is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis in 2010; sons, William, who passed away in 1968 in Vietnam while serving in the United States Army and Les in 2010; and sister, Virginia (John) Brown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.