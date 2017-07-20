Rene M. Fuentes, 46, St. Cloud

December 7, 1970 – July 17, 2017

Rene Manuel Fuentes, age 46 of St. Cloud, MN died Monday, July 17, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 AM Saturday at Benson Funeral Home.

Rene was born on December 7, 1970 in San Salvador, El Salvador to Manuel and Isabel (Beltran) Fuentes. He worked for many years in the St. Cloud area as a customer service representative, originally at Fingerhut then for over 10 years at Creative Memories and most recently at Capital One Bank. Rene enjoyed music, movies, all Los Angeles sports teams, traveling, and spending time with his family, especially his children.

Rene is survived by his children, Devin and Bryana Fuentes of St. Cloud; mother, Isabel Fuentes of Anaheim, CA; brother, Franklin (Zoila) Marroquin of Anaheim, CA; sisters, Doris (Raul) Salvador of Ft. Worth, TX, Thelma (Benjamin) Sandoval of Riverside, CA, Zulma Marroquin of Los Angeles, CA, and Betty Fuentes of Minneapolis, MN.

He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Fuentes.