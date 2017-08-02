Remains of Sailor Killed at Pearl Harbor Identified

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) _ The family of a sailor from Mankato killed in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor has received confirmation that exhumed remains are those of the serviceman who died at age 22.

Two surviving siblings of Radioman 2nd Class Quentin Gifford received word this week that DNA tests they had submitted last year confirmed their brother's identity. Eighty-year-old June Shoen cried when she received the news. Shoen, of Angle Inlet, says she and her 93-year-old brother, Harold Gifford, of Woodbury, can now have closure on the death of their sibling and make burial plans.

The Free Press says Quentin Gifford was killed when the USS Oklahoma capsized after being struck by torpedoes on Dec. 7, 1941. The U.S. Navy had listed Gifford as `lost in action.'