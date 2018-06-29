Relatives, Others Demonstrate Against Fatal Police Shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Family members and dozens of others gathered to march and chant against the fatal police shooting of a black man in Minneapolis.
About 80 people angered over the death of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins Jr. demonstrated Thursday night with a new refrain ``Six shots in the back! How you justify that!''
Blevins was shot and killed Saturday after two police officers pursued him on foot into a north Minneapolis alley. Police have said Blevins was armed when he encountered the officers. His family members and several witnesses have said he had a bottle in his hands.
A half dozen of Blevins' family members spoke to the crowd. His older brother, Joseph Blevins says his younger sibling could make anybody smile and that he was grateful he was in his life.