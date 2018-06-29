Relatives, Others Demonstrate Against Fatal Police Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Family members and dozens of others gathered to march and chant against the fatal police shooting of a black man in Minneapolis.

About 80 people angered over the death of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins Jr. demonstrated Thursday night with a new refrain ``Six shots in the back! How you justify that!''

Blevins was shot and killed Saturday after two police officers pursued him on foot into a north Minneapolis alley. Police have said Blevins was armed when he encountered the officers. His family members and several witnesses have said he had a bottle in his hands.