Red Wing Man Writes About Marathons, Fighting Cancer

RED WING (AP) — A 70-year-old endurance athlete from eastern Minnesota has written a book about his battle with melanoma and love of competing in marathons.

Dave Asp of Red Wing has been fighting cancer since May 2014. He's continued to compete during his treatment while also creating a melanoma support group at Mayo Clinic and writing a book about his cancer experience.

Asp says fighting cancer and preparing for a marathon require many similar traits including fortitude, resiliency, support of others and faith. He says he hopes the book will inspire people, give them hope and help them push through any challenge.