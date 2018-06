The Red Sox pounded the Twins 9-2 today at Target Field. The Red Sox scored 7 runs in the last 3 innings against the Twins bullpen.

Kyle Gibson threw 6 innings with 2 earned runs allowed to take the loss and drop to 2-5. Logan Morrison was 1-3 with 1 RBI for the Twins. Eduardo Escobar left the game after being hit by pitch.