The Twins lost 2-1 to the Boston Red Sox in spring training baseball yesterday. Logan Morrison went 1-3 with 1 RBI and Tyler Duffey threw 3 innings with 1 earned run allowed.

The Twins are 9-8 spring and will play the Tampa Bay Rays at 12:05 in Florida today. WJON's next spring training broadcast is Saturday when the Twins play the Pirates at 12:05pm.