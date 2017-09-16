Red Lake Leaders Hope Organic Farm Can Feed Tribe Members

BEMIDJI (AP) - Leaders of the Red Lake Indian Reservation hope to feed the roughly 5,000 tribal members who live there with fresh, organic produce grown on the northern Minnesota reservation.

Thw tribe has expanded their garden to a 4-acre patch of farmland on the southwestern border of the reservation. The garden has many vegetables including pepper, kale and tomatoes.

The garden is using fish guts from the tribe's walleye processing facility to fertilize the land and help the crops grow.

David Manuel, who runs the test garden, says tribal leaders hope to distribute local organic foods throughout the reservation to help people eat smarter and healthier.