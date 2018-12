ROGERS -- A Salvation Army red kettle was stolen from the Cub Foods in Rogers and police say this may be the second one the suspect has stolen.

Rogers Police say a black man wearing a white and black coat took the kettle and money from the Cub store in Rogers. Salvation Army employees told them another kettle was stolen in Brooklyn Park. Authorities believe the suspect is the same in both cases.

Photo courtesy of Minnesota BCA

The suspect is believed to be driving a blue truck.