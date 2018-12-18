Red Cross Asking You to Give the Gift of Life This Holiday Season

UNDATED -- Emergencies don't take a holiday so the American Red Cross is asking you for help in stocking the blood supply.

Red Cross spokeswoman Sue Thesenga says supplies are low this time of year as they encounter a seasonal decline in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

It's easy to sign up and to find a donation location. Either download the blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

In Minnesota, you must be in good health and weigh at least 110 pounds.