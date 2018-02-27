Records: Police Visited Family in Abuse Case Dozens of Times

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Court records show Minneapolis police were repeatedly called to the home of mentally disabled twin girls in the years before charges of sexual assault, beatings and neglect were filed against their parents.

Reports say that one of the 21-year-old twins escaped in May and reported the abuse.

Records show that police had been called to the home more than 50 times since 2011 to check on the welfare of residents, reports of lost children and domestic abuse allegations. It's unclear if the family was reported to county workers who investigate child abuse reports.

The girls' father is jailed on charges of rape, assault and stalking, while their mother is being held for criminal neglect. The Associated Press is not naming the parents to avoid identifying their daughters.