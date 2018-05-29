Record-Setting Temp Leads to Severe Weather
ST. CLOUD -- After a record-breaking high temp of 93, central Minnesota was hit by some severe weather Tuesday afternoon.
The temperature dropped over 20 degrees as the storms moved through.
Parts of Wright and Sherburne Counties were affected. The storms started popping up around 4:30 p.m., starting near Buffalo and heading north at 50 miles per hour from there. The storm eventually lost steam as it moved north. A few sporadic power outages were reported by Xcel Energy, however, nothing widespread.
No serious damage was reported.