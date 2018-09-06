Record-Breaking Cold In Northern Minnesota

HIBBING (AP) -- Record-breaking cold has arrived in northern Minnesota.

Cold air sent temperatures plunging below the freezing mark early Thursday. It was 28 degrees in International Falls, breaking an old record of 31 for Sept. 6. And, in Hibbing it was 29 degrees, breaking the old record of 33 for the same date.

The mercury fell even further in the St. Louis County community of Robinson where it was 24 degrees.

The National Weather Service says temperatures across northern Minnesota will moderate through the weekend with highs in the mid-60s to near 70 and lows in the 40s and 50s.