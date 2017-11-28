Raymond L. Skelly, 64, St. Cloud

March 31, 1953 - November 25, 2017

Raymond Leon Skelly, age 64, St. Cloud, MN died Saturday, November 25, 2017 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Center, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 12 noon at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, December 2, 2017. Burial will be in Ardenhurst-Alvwood Cemetery, Bergville, MN.

Ray was born March 31, 1953 in Grand Rapids, MN to Daniel “Mike” and Verdean (Pollock) Skelly. He graduated from Greenway High School and Bemidji State University. Ray married Mary J. Rose on June 29, 1979 in Bemidji, MN. They moved to St. Cloud in August of 1980. Ray Taught at St. Cloud Technical High School.

He is survived by his father, Daniel “Mike” Skelly of Grand Rapids, MN; sisters, Sandra Lee (Rick) Hansen of Fredericksburg, VA and Patricia Skelly of Grand Rapids, MN; Brother-in-law, David (Sandi) Rose of Santa Barbara, CA; many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.